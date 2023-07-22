Home / Companies / Results / Titagarh Rail Systems logs Rs 61.77 cr net profit driven by higher income

Titagarh Rail Systems logs Rs 61.77 cr net profit driven by higher income

The consolidated total income in the April-June period more than doubled to Rs 914.64 crore, over Rs 440.78 crore in the year-ago period, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 61.77 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 driven by higher income.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.46 lakh in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated total income in the April-June period more than doubled to Rs 914.64 crore, over Rs 440.78 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the Titagarh group is a leading manufacturer of freight and passenger rolling stock.

In March, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd in consortium with Ramkrishna Forgings emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels to Indian Railways.

The JV namely Ramkrishna Titagarh Wheels Ltd (RTWL) will be engaged in manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the filing said.

Also Read

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 68 cr; income up Rs 893 cr

Ramkrishna Forgings bags contract in Europe worth 4.5 million euros

Ramkrishna Forgings plans to setup 85 MW solar capacity: CFO Lalit Khetan

Steel Strips Wheels hits record high, surges 9% on healthy growth outlook

Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%

RBL Q1 net profit up 43% to Rs 288 cr; aims to reduce unsecured loans share

ICICI Bank Q1 profit rises 40% to Rs 9,648 cr, net interest income up 38%

AU SFB Q1 net profit jumps 44% to Rs 387 cr, net interest income rises 28%

YES Bank Q1 net rises 10% to Rs 342 crore, net interest income up 8%

ICICI Bank Q1 net up 40% to Rs 9,648 cr on higher income, loan growth

Topics :Titagarh WagonsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story