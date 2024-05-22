Home / Companies / Results / Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: PAT dips marginally to Rs 4,166 crore

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: PAT dips marginally to Rs 4,166 crore

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,322.87 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed

Sterlite Power Transmission
The board also approved to raise Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium of bankers. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Wednesday reported a nearly four per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,166.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter, mainly due to a marginal decline in income.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,322.87 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income declined to Rs 12,305.39 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 12,557.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

For fiscal 2023-24, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 15,573.16 crore from Rs 15,419.74 crore a year ago.
 

Total income in the fiscal rose to Rs 46,913.12 crore as against Rs 46,605.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share (i.e. 27.5 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share i.e. 40 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital paid on December 6, 2023, and the second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share (i.e. 45 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital) paid on March 5, 2024, for the financial year 2023-24.

The board also approved to raise Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium of bankers.

Also Read

Power Grid Corporation stock surges 5% on bagging 3 transmission projects

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Power Grid Corporation Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 4,028 crore

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

State-owned Power Grid board approves raising Rs 2,200 crore via bonds

Sun Pharma Q4 result: Profit up 33% over strong US, specialty sales

Shriram General Insurance Q4 results: PAT at Rs 121 cr, AUM at Rs 12,064 cr

Torrent Power Q4 results: PAT falls 4.2% to Rs 430 cr on higher fuel prices

Airtel Payments Bank's FY24 profit surges 60% to Rs 34.5 cr, revenue up 42%

Strides Pharma Q4 Results: Posts net profit of Rs 10.44 cr, revenue up 5.6%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Power Grid Corporation of IndiaQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story