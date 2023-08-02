Home / Companies / Results / Pricol Ltd reports 55% rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr

Pricol Ltd reports 55% rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the consolidated profit was Rs 124.68 crore, PRICOL Ltd said in a statement

Press Trust of India Chennai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Auto components maker Pricol Ltd has reported a 55 per cent rise in its net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 31.93 crore, the Tamil Nadu-based company said on Wednesday.

The firm had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.59 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the consolidated profit was Rs 124.68 crore, PRICOL Ltd said in a statement.

"With a strategic vision, collective efforts, and unwavering support of our team, we have reported a sharp increase in the revenue this quarter and achieved the highest ever topline in Q1 in the history of our company," Managing Director Vikram Mohan said about the financial performance.

Total income during the April-June 2023 quarter went up to Rs 540.05 crore from Rs 446.44 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the consolidated total income was Rs 1,963.14 crore.

"The numbers are also higher than the revenue reported during Q4 in the previous financial year, which clearly shows an upward trend in line with our vision. Not only did we achieve good financial results, but we also secured multiple prestigious awards during the quarter which further strengthened our customer's trust," he said.

Also Read

Pricol Ltd posts nearly 127% rise in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 29.80 cr

Pricol hits record high on heavy volumes; surges 30% in last 10 sessions

Auto ancillary Minda Corp approaches CCI to increase Pricol stake to 24.5%

Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp

Minda Corp, Pricol surge up to 6% amid stake sale buzz

IndiGo posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 3,090.6 cr in Q1

Carborundum Universal reports 36.9% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 117.76 cr

HPCL net profit zooms to Rs. 6,765 cr in Q1 as marketing margins improve

Goodyear India's Q1 profit rises as low rubber prices offsets weak demand

Hindustan Petroleum results: Net profit at Rs 6,765 cr; income down 1.6%

Topics :PricolQ1 results

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story