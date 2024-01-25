Home / Companies / Results / Punjab National Bank Q3 profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 2,223 cr

Punjab National Bank Q3 profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 2,223 cr

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 6.24 per cent of the gross loans at the end of December 2023 from 9.76 per cent a year ago

The bank's interest income rose to Rs 27,289 crore compared to Rs 22,384 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday posted an over three-fold increase in its profit to Rs 2,223 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 629 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 29,962 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 25,722 crore in the same period last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income rose to Rs 27,289 crore compared to Rs 22,384 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 6.24 per cent of the gross loans at the end of December 2023 from 9.76 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.96 per cent from 3.30 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

