PVR Inox Q1FY24 results: Net loss at Rs 80.1 crore; revenue up 31%

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1290.1 crore, compared to Rs 983.5 crore YoY

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
The standalone net loss of PVR Inox for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) stood to Rs 80.1 crore. However, in Q1FY23, the standalone net profit stood at Rs 58.9 crore.

Sequentially, the net loss narrowed by 76.13 per cent from Rs 335.7 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,266.6 crore, compared to Rs 961.5 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 31.73 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 14.67 per cent. It was Rs 1,104.5 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,290.1 crore, compared to Rs 983.5 crore YoY. This is a rise of 13.17 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 14.85 per cent. It was Rs 1123.2 crore in Q4FY23.

PVR Inox recorded an average ticket price of Rs 246, which is an increase of three per cent QoQ.

As on date, PVR Inox operates 361 cinemas with 1,707 screens across 114 cities in the country.

At 3 pm, the PVR Inox stock was trading at Rs 1,562.10.

Topics :PVRInoxQ1 resultsMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

