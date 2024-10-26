Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit grows to Rs 182.66 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Saturday reported a three-fold rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 182.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 on account of lower expenses.

It had posted a PAT of Rs 68.66 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income decreased to Rs 1,305.19 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,359.23 crore a year ago. The company reduced its expenses to Rs 1,070.76 crore from Rs 1,172.02 crore in the same quarter a year ago.