Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 400 pts higher, at 79,800; Nifty at 24,300; ICICI Bank up 3%
Stock Market Live: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 28, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 410 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 79,812, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,286, up 106 points, or 0.44 per cent.
India stock markets extended their bear run into the fifth straight session on Friday as foreign investors' selling spree, underwhelming September quarter results, and valuation concerns hit sentiment.
The benchmark indices were down for the fourth straight week, their longest weekly losing spell since August 2023.
The Nifty50 and the Sensex indices have shed more than 7 per cent during this period.
Meanwhile, the Sensex tumbled 662.87 points, or 0.83 per cent on Friday, to end the session at 79,402.29. The Nifty50, on the other hand, closed below the crucial level of 24,200 at 24,180.80, down 218.63 points or 0.9 per cent.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dropped 1.48 per cent and the BSE SmallCap decllined 2.4 per cent during the trading session. In the past week, the mid- and small-cap indices have declined close to 9 per cent and are approaching the 'correction' zone.
Across sectors, the Nifty Auto, Media, Metal, and PSU Bank indices slipped 2 per cent each on Friday. Defensive bets like Nifty Pharma and FMCG indices, on the flipside, gained up to 0.88 per cent.
Investors in India will also keep an eye out for infrastructure output data set to be released on Wednesday and manufacturing PMI on Friday, apart from numerous companies reporting their September quarter resutls.
Apart from that, markets in the Asia Pacific region were mostly higher on Monday morning.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and its Topix index climbed after the country’s Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority in Japan’s lower house following elections on Sunday.
The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito have secured 215 out of 465 seats, public broadcaster NHK reported early Monday morning local time. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People also made significant gains in this election.
The Nikkei was up 1.4 per cent, leading gains in Asia while the Topix was up 1.18 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.59 per cent, while the small cap Kosdaq was 1.02 per cent higher.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.13 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.11 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.17 per cent.
However, global stocks had slipped on Friday, finishing the week lower amid US election jitters.
Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are polling neck-and-neck in crucial swing states ahead of the November 5 election. Investors are anxious about a contested result roiling world markets and unleashing fresh geopolitical uncertainty.
The benchmark S&P 500 ended slightly lower and closed the week down nearly 1 per cent, driven by losses in utilities and financials as well as gains in technology and communication-services stocks. Nasdaq finished the week higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.61 per cent to 42,114.40, the S&P 500 eased 0.03 per cent to 5,808.12 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.56 per cent to 18,518.61.
The European shares index ended down 0.03 per cent after giving up gains in choppy trading and finished 1.2 per cent lower for the week.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 0.02 per cent but dropped nearly 2 per cent for the week.
Brent crude futures were down 4.27 per cent, or $3.25, at $72.80 a barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4.43 per cent, or $3.18 to $68.60. Both crude futures had finished the last week higher by about 4 per cent each.
US Treasury yields edged higher as investors awaited key employment data this week for fresh clues on the likely path of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.
Traders are pricing in near-95 per cent odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's November meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 3.8 basis points to 4.24 per cent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,rose 0.24 per cent to 104.30.
Gold prices rose in choppy trading after retreating from record highs. Spot gold rose 0.28 per cent to $2,743.31 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.2 per cent higher at $2,754.60. Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday. (With inputs from Reuters.)
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty surges above 24,250
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 350 pts
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 250 pts in pre-open
The BSE Sensex jumped 251 points or 0.32 per cent at 79653 level in pre-open.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,200 in pre-open
NSE's Nifty50 rose 65 points or 0.27 per cent at 24,246 level in pre-open.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens flat at Rs 84.07
Indian currency Rupee opened flat at Rs 84.07 per US dollar on Monday.
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma Q2 Preview: Profit may rise by 19%, R&D spends to impact margins
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma, the largest Indian pharmaceutical company, is scheduled to deliver its financial results for the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 28.
Analysts expect Sun Pharma to register double digit growth in the topline and bottomline driven by specialty sales, however, the margins may be impacted due to higher research and development spends that the company is making to strategically increase its specialty business. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A plunge not seen since Covid outbreak: A $10 billion question mark
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic markets are facing their steepest monthly setback since the global pandemic outbreak in March 2020.
On a month-to-date basis, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 is down 6.3 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have dropped 8.11 per cent and 6.94 per cent, respectively. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Moderate rally in Samvat 2081; DIIs key drivers, says Jignesh Desai
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The markets are set to enter Samvat 2081 after a year where midcap and smallcap indices outperformed their larger peers. Jignesh Desai, chief executive officer of institutional equities at Centrum Broking, in conversation with Business Standard in Mumbai, discusses how specific stocks in the largecap universe will continue to attract interest. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs withdraw Rs 85,790 cr from equities due to Chinese mkt valuation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors have continued selling in the Indian market, pulling out a massive Rs 85,790 crore (around USD 10.2 billion) from equities this month due to Chinese stimulus measures, attractive stock valuations, and the elevated pricing of domestic equities.
October is turning into the worst-ever month in terms of foreign fund outflows. In March 2020, FPIs withdrew Rs 61,973 crore from equities. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Demand drivers likely to sustain Reits' outperformance and growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After lagging behind benchmarks and broader indices over the past five years, real estate investment trusts (reits) have outperformed them since the start of 2024. The four listed reits have posted an average return of 16 per cent year-to-date, compared to 9.9 per cent for the S&P BSE Sensex and 11 per cent for the National Stock Exchange Nifty. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street signs: Nifty clings to 24K lifeline, bumper listing eyed for Waaree
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 has shed nearly 2,100 points, or 8.6 per cent, from its peak, closing last at 24,181. Technical analysts assert that the trend has shifted from buy-the-dip to sell-on-rally, with 24,000 identified as a crucial support level. “A decisive break below 24,000 could deteriorate the outlook. If a rebound occurs, 24,500 will now act as a strong resistance level. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fund pick: HSBC Value Fund, a steady drumbeat of value creation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HSBC Value Fund, launched in January 2010, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the focused funds category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters up to June 2024. As of June 2024, the fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 13,358 crore, an increase from Rs 7,285 crore in June 2021. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global funds look towards India as financial market jitters pick up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is shaping up to be a destination for investors seeking a relative shelter from financial volatility linked to the US election.
A steady influx of foreign capital has positioned the nation’s bonds among top performers in developing markets this year, while the country’s stock market hit a record high last month, buoyed by robust domestic liquidity. India’s appeal is driven by a blend of structural factors: stable political ties with both the US and Russia, capital controls that curb hot money flows, and a currency that’s less impacted by big dollar moves than emerging market peers.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel strike on Iran may add to market woes; oil prices remain key
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.
Last week, Brent crude jumped 4.1 per cent to $76 a barrel amid a fresh flare-up in West Asia tensions. Experts say any further spike in Iran-Israel tensions and a subsequent rise in oil prices could further hurt sentiment toward domestic equities. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, Bonus: Infosys, RIL, 2 other stocks to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of IT giant Infosys, and cloud communications platform provider Route Mobile are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading session as they turn ex-date tomorrow, following their recent dividend announcements. Meanwhile, Quasar India will also trade ex-date tomorrow as part of its stock subdivision, according to BSE data. READ MORE
