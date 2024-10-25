Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely headed for slow start; Afcons Infra IPO opens today
Share Market Live: Markets in India were likely headed for a flat-to-muted start with a slightly negative bias on Friday, as GIFT Nifty futures showed a slight downside at open
Markets in India were likely headed for a flat-to-muted start with a slightly negative bias on Friday, as GIFT Nifty futures showed a slight downside at open.
At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,443, marginally behind Nifty futures' last close at 24,252.
The markets had closed Thursday's session on a muted note too, with a slightly negative bias. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,065.16, down merely 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close, while the Nifty 50 had ended 36.10 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 24,399.40 levels.
26 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty 50 had ended in the green, led by Ultratech Cement, Shriram Finance, and Grasim.
Conversely, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life, Hindalco, and were among the 24 constituent stocks of Nifty 50 that settled in red with loses of up to 5.81 per cent.
Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended down by 0.33 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.
The Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed the other sectoral indices with gains of 1.22 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty, Private Bank, Financial Services, and Healthcare indices.
In contrast, Nifty FMCG index ended lower by 2.83 per cent, dragged by Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, and Marico. Nifty Realty, IT, Media, Metal, and Consumer Durables indices also ended in red on Thursday.
That apart, mutual fund investors pumped in nearly Rs 17,100 crore into key equity schemes on a net basis over the past few weeks despite the heavy selloff in the markets, which showed resilience among investors to weather the current downturn.
Since reaching their all-time highs on September 26, benchmark equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty 50 -- have dropped nearly 7 per cent. READ MORE
In other parts of the markets, smaller businesses listed on the stock exchanges are outdoing their larger peers when it comes to growth in the cash they are redirecting towards creation of long-term assets such as new factories. READ MORE
Meanwhile, revenue growth of Indian companies for the July-September quarter is expected to be 5-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), marking the slowest growth in 16 quarters, rating agency CRISIL said on Thursday. READ MORE
However, India's private sector economy picked up slightly in October after softening last month as manufacturing reported stronger demand, according to a survey that also showed job creation rose at the fastest pace since February 2006.
HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.6 this month from September's final reading of 58.3, which was a 10-month low. READ MORE
But investors as advised to remain cautious as the Nifty 50 can fall another 1,000 points from the current levels in the short-to-medium term to 23,300 levels, technical charts suggest. The fall from the recent highs has turned the sentiment in favour of the ‘bears’ at least for now. READ MORE
Elsewhere, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund's Asia and Pacific Department, said that most Asian central banks have room to cut rates, as the start of the US easing cycle reduces fears of an unwelcome weakening of their currencies.
That apart, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Friday, with investors awaiting Japan’s general election over the weekend.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.67 per cent, while the Topix was down 0.70 per cent, on pace for a fifth straight day of losses.
In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.45 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq down 0.75 per cent.
In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.23 per cent and the CSI300 was up 0.45 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.73 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, global shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, while US Treasury yields and strong corporate results allayed worries over upcoming US elections and interest rate cuts.
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished higher, with gains in consumer discretionary stocks and losses in materials and utilities equities. The Dow ended lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.33 per cent to 42,374.36, the S&P 500 rose 0.21 per cent to 5,809.86 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.76 per cent to 18,415.49.
European shares gained 0.03 per cent, ending a streak of three consecutive losses following positive results from companies including Renault, Unilever and Hermes. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.2 per cent to 846.07.
The 10-year Treasury yield has been rising in recent weeks partly because both candidates in the US presidential election are keen on spending money, which will widen the deficit, said Mark Malek, chief investment officer at SiebertNXT in New York.
"An increase in the deficit will certainly require more government debt and more government debt supply will certainly put upward pressure on yields, especially 10-year yields," Malek said.
The US dollar slipped as data supported views for a slower pace of rate cuts by the Fed. The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell to 227,000 last week, suggesting a more resilient labor market.
The greenback weakened 0.6 per cent against the Japanese yen to 151.84. The euro was up 0.44 per cent at $1.0828, while the sterling strengthened 0.42 per cent to $1.29874.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,fell 0.4 per cent to 104.02.
Gold prices rose to near-record highs amid safe-haven demand from persistent geopolitical concerns and as investors sought safety from close US elections on November 5.
Spot gold rose 0.69 per cent to $2,736.10 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent higher at $2,748.9, while oil prices eased about 1 per cent in volatile trade on reports the US and Israel will try to restart talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza.
Brent futures settled 0.8 per cent lower at $74.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) slipped 0.8 per cent to end at $70.19. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Listed SME capital expenditure growing faster than larger players
Smaller businesses listed on the stock exchanges are outdoing their larger peers when it comes to growth in the cash they are redirecting towards creation of long-term assets such as new factories. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nippon India AMC Q2 profit surges 47% to Rs 360 cr; Zinc hits 20-month high
Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 47 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in the net profit for the previous quarter (Q2) at Rs 360 crore. The revenue from operations went up 44 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 571 crore. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank Q2 results preview: Analysts peg net profit growth at 7% YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank is expected to report mid-single digit growth in net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY25), weighed by weak interest income and loan growth.
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard, on average, see a 7-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in Q2 PAT as against a profit of Rs 10,261 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Sequentially, ICICI Bank reported a profit of Rs 11,059.1 crore in Q1 FY25. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel Q2 Preview: PAT likely to fall 96% YoY; volumes, realisation eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steel behemoth JSW Steel will announce its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (Q2FY25) on Friday, October 25, 2025.
Analysts noted that Q2 is typically weaker than Q1 in terms of volumes and prices due to seasonal factors like the monsoon and maintenance shutdowns. This year, they said, is no different, with declining steel prices and above-average monsoon rains, along with flooding in various parts of India, leading to results that may fall short of expectations. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo Q2 results preview: Analysts expect net loss, margin erosion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo airlines is scheduled to report its September quarter results (Q2) for the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, October 25, 2024.
Analysts, however, are divided on the budget airline's earnings report card for the quarter amid likely hit on volumes due to Delhi Airport roof collapse case and marginally higher fuel costs on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Baroda Q2 results on Friday, Oct 25; what are key expectations?
Public sector bank, Bank of Baroda, is expected to see near flat growth in net profit, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, in the July-September quarter of financial year 2024-25 on the back of rise in provisions, analysts said. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, October 25: JSW Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bk, BoB, Axis Bank, IEX
ITC posted a profit growth of over 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,078.3 crore in Q2FY25, alongside a revenue increase of 16.8 per cent to Rs 19,327.7 crore. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF investors bet over Rs 17K crore on key equity schemes amid selloff
Demonstrating resilience, mutual fund investors pumped nearly ₹17,100 crore into key equity schemes on a net basis over the past few weeks despite a heavy selloff in the markets. Since reaching their all-time highs on September 26, benchmark equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty 50 -- have dropped nearly 7 per cent. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Energy, FMCG indices shows signs of consolidation; key levels here
The Nifty Energy Index is currently in an oversold zone, as suggested by technical indicators like the MACD and RSI. This signals that a consolidation phase with a bullish bias may unfold in the near term. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends 'Bear Spread' on Nifty today
Buy NIFTY (31-October Expiry) 24400 PUT at Rs 131 & simultaneously sell 24200 PUT at Rs 70. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: Afcons Infra IPO opens today, IndiGo Q2, Gold at record, FIIs
Godavari Biorefineries Limited IPO (Mainline) will conclude its subscription today, having recorded a 54 per cent subscription rate on day two. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infra IPO opens today: Should you apply?
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship company, Afcons Infrastructure, opens for public subscription today. Afcons Infrastructure's IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 5,430 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 26,997,840 shares, and an offer for sale by promoter Goswami Infratech, divesting 90,280,778 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece.

Afcons Infrastructure said that it has already raised Rs 1,621.50 crore from anchor investors as the bidding concluded on October 24, 2024. READ MORE
Afcons Infrastructure said that it has already raised Rs 1,621.50 crore from anchor investors as the bidding concluded on October 24, 2024. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Brent futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $74.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) gained 24 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $70.43.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude futures climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil futures were ahead on Friday morning.
Brent futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $74.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) gained 24 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $70.43.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start
Indian bourses will likely see a flat start on Friday, tracking mixed signals from global markets. GIFT Nifty futures also paint a dull picture, as they quoted 1 point lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,451 levels.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
Asia-Pacific markets displayed mixed performance on Friday as investors awaited Japan’s general election this weekend. On the other hand, Japan's October inflation figures showed a decline, with the headline inflation rate falling to 1.8 per cent from 2.2 per cent the previous month. Core inflation, excluding fresh food prices, also dropped to 1.8 per cent from 2 per cent.
Following this, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.03 per cent, while the Topix declined 1.01 per cent, marking a fifth consecutive day of losses. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.28 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also trading higher, up 0.31 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also showed strength, gaining 1.01 per cent.
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:54 AM IST