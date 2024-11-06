Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty
Stock Market LIVE: Global markets, including India's, are likely to remain cautious as counting for US presidential elections goes on and, indications of who would become the next US president emerge
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 6, 2024: Markets around the world, including India, are awaiting results from more US states to find a clear indication of who would become the next president of the US.
In that backdrop, the mood in the markets is likely to remain cautious till a clear winner emerges. Track LIVE updates here.
In that backdrop, the mood in the markets is likely to remain cautious till a clear winner emerges. Track LIVE updates here.
At 8:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,300, slightly ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 staged a smart recovery in the afternoon session on Tuesday, recouping some of Monday's losses.
The BSE Sensex settled up 694 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 79,476.63. while the Nifty 50 ended above the 24,200-mark at 24,213, up 218 points or 0.91 per cent.
Analysts said the rebound could be attributed to technical bounceback and short-covering besides hopes of demand revival in H2 FY25.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices edged 0.4 per cent higher each.
Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index climbed the most, up nearly 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank, and Bank indices, up 2 per cent.
On the downside, the Nifty FMCG, and IT indices ended lower, down up to 0.3 per cent.
In focus today will also be the Business Standard BFSI Summit that kicks off today, where prominent speakers such as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Irdai Chairperson Debasish Panda, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, and whole-time member of Sebi Ananth Narayan G, among others, are scheduled to speak today.
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street surged overnight ahead of the US presidential election results.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading up 1.3 per cent, while the Topix gained 1.1 per cent.
The Bank of Japan released September monetary policy meeting minutes, showing general agreement that the central bank should keep raising rates when certain economic and price targets are met.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 per cent, while the Kosdaq gained 0.55 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.3 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.33 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.36 per cent.
A five-day meeting of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) will continue on Tuesday, with investors watching for information on additional stimulus and polices aimed at stabilising the economy.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8 per cent.
US stock futures and the dollar also pushed higher in Asia on Wednesday as early results from the US presidential election suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.
As expected, Republican Donald Trump won Indiana and Kentucky while Democrat Kamala Harris captured Vermont, Edison Research projected, as polls closed in the first six US states.
Treasury yields climbed as some betting sites swung to favour Trump, while futures markets were still confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.
Analysts generally assume Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris' centre-left policies.
Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.34 per cent, from 4.28 per cent, and nearer a four-month high of 4.388 per cent touched last week. Two-year yields climbed to 4.245 per cent, from 4.189 per cent late n New York.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 per cent in choppy trading, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.2 per cent, while DAX futures tacked on 0.4 per cent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.
In currency markets, the dollar index added 0.6 per cent to 103.98.
Oil prices were down in early Asia trade as markets nervously waited on the US election results. They had risen overnight as a storm was expected to cut US output in the Gulf of Mexico.
US crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $71.76 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates : BS BFSI Summit - Shaktikanta Das to T Rabi Sankar, here are the key speakers
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Shaktikanta Das, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, whose current term concludes in December, assumed office on December 12, 2018, as the 25th governor of India’s central bank and regulatory body responsible for overseeing the banking system. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates : BFSI Summit - Brainstorming by top minds of financial world to start today
Stock Market LIVE Updates : India’s biggest banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) event, the “Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024”, will start on Wednesday with industry leaders from banking, insurance, and equity markets gathering to discuss the country’s economic prospects. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Swiggy IPO: A compelling bet on hyperlocal commerce? Analysts weigh in
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Leading brokerage firms, including Deven Choksey Research, SBI Securities, Arihant Capital, and Mehta Equities, remain optimistic about the initial public offering (IPO) of SoftBank-backed online food delivery giant Swiggy.
With the IPO opening for public subscription today, analysts are recommending long-term investment, citing Swiggy’s growth potential in India’s hyperlocal commerce sector. READ MORE
With the IPO opening for public subscription today, analysts are recommending long-term investment, citing Swiggy’s growth potential in India’s hyperlocal commerce sector. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Nifty erased a large portion of previous session losses on November 05 and ended on strong note. A sharp recovery post noon saw the markets bouncing up led by Metal, Oil & Gas and Bank stocks.
Nifty formed a long bull candle that seems like a bullish piercing line pattern. READ MORE
Nifty formed a long bull candle that seems like a bullish piercing line pattern. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Market today: US elections, Q2 results, Swiggy & ACME Solar IPOs to open
Stock Market LIVE Updates : As the contest between Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump gets fierce, all eyes are on who will become the next US President.
As per reports, Trump won Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia in Tuesday's presidential election while Harris captured Vermont, Edison Research projected, as polls closed in the first nine US states, including critical Georgia and North Carolina. READ MORE
8:27 AM
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 31 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at $71.68 per barrel, and Brent crude oil futures lost 38 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to trade at $75.18 per barrel at 8:26 AM.
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Oil prices decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Oil prices fell on Wednesday as early poll results in the US election showed Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a tight race for the presidency.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 31 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at $71.68 per barrel, and Brent crude oil futures lost 38 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to trade at $75.18 per barrel at 8:26 AM.
8:24 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading up 2.25 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.07 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.39 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.23 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.97 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Asia markets climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates : Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading up 2.25 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.07 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.39 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.23 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.97 per cent.
8:20 AM
Republican Donald Trump won eight states while Democrat Kamala Harris captured three and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, but critical battleground states were unlikely to be called for hours or even days.
S&P 500 futures gained 0.6 per cent in choppy trading, while Nasdaq futures added 0.3 per cent.
Overnight in the US the S&P 500 index gained 1.23 per cent to close at 5,782.76, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.43 per cent to 18,439.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 427.28 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 42,221.88.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates : US stock futures and the dollar climbed in Asia on Wednesday as early results from the US presidential election suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.
Republican Donald Trump won eight states while Democrat Kamala Harris captured three and Washington, D.C., Edison Research projected, but critical battleground states were unlikely to be called for hours or even days.
S&P 500 futures gained 0.6 per cent in choppy trading, while Nasdaq futures added 0.3 per cent.
Overnight in the US the S&P 500 index gained 1.23 per cent to close at 5,782.76, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.43 per cent to 18,439.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 427.28 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 42,221.88.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE equity BSE NSE Indian stock market Indian stock markets US markets US stock markets US stock market Chinese stock market Asia stocks Asian stocks
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 8:10 AM IST