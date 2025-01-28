Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Q3 results today: Cipla, TVS Motor, Hyundai to post earnings on Jan 28

Q3FY25 company results, Jan 28: Hindustan Zinc, Pfizer Pharma, alongside financial service firms JM Financial, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Motilal Oswal will release their reports for the Oct-Dec quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Pharma firm Cipla alongside automotive giants like Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor Company are among at least 100 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday.
 
Several major companies are set to release their results today for the quarter that ended on December 31, this includes infrastructure and energy firms such as JSW Energy and JSW Infrastructure, as well as Delhi airport operator GMR Airports and Hindustan Zinc.
 
Financial service companies like JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will also release their Q3 reports today.
 
Other notable firms include Pfizer Pharmaceutical, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.
 
Market review
 
On Monday, India’s stock markets took a significant hit as investors sold off across the board. The BSE Sensex dropped by 842.5 points, reaching a low of 75,348 during intraday trading. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 265.4 points, hitting a low of 22,826.8.

Analysts attribute the downturn to several factors: ongoing selling pressure from foreign investors, a weakening rupee, disappointing December quarter results, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming budget, and concerns over the impact of Trump’s tariff policies on the market sentiment.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges.
 
Follow the latest updates on Union Budget 2025: Budget 2025 
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 28
 
  1. Aarcon Facilities Limited
  2. Ami Organics Limited
  3. Apar Industries Limited
  4. Apcotex Industries Limited
  5. Arvind Limited
  6. Asia Pack Limited
  7. Bajaj Auto Limited
  8. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  9. Bliss GVS Pharma Limited
  10. Bosch Limited
  11. Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited
  12. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
  13. Cipla Limited
  14. Colorchips New Media Limited
  15. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
  16. Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited
  17. CSB Bank Limited
  18. Dynamatic Technologies Limited
  19. eMudhra Limited
  20. Exide Industries Limited
  21. Galactico Corporate Services Limited
  22. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
  23. GHV (India) Limited
  24. GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited
  25. Greenply Industries Limited
  26. Gujarat Intrux Limited
  27. Hindustan Zinc Limited
  28. Home First Finance Company India Limited
  29. Hyundai Motor India Limited
  30. ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited
  31. ideaForge Technology Limited
  32. IFB Industries Limited
  33. IIFL Securities Limited
  34. InfoBeans Technologies Limited
  35. ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited)
  36. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited
  37. Jiya Eco-Products Limited
  38. JM Financial Limited
  39. Jost's Engineering Company Limited
  40. JSW Energy Limited
  41. JSW Infrastructure Limited
  42. JTL Industries Limited
  43. Jubilant Ingrevia Limited
  44. Kalamandir Jewellers Limited
  45. Kaya Limited
  46. Kiran Syntex Limited
  47. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited
  48. Kreon Finnancial Services Limited
  49. Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited
  50. Lakshmi Machine Works Limited
  51. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
  52. C.E. Info Systems Limited (MapmyIndia)
  53. Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited
  54. Mahanagar Gas Limited
  55. Modi Naturals Limited
  56. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
  57. M M Rubber Company Limited
  58. Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited
  59. Nandan Denim Limited
  60. Novartis India Limited
  61. Nucleus Software Exports Limited
  62. Osiajee Texfab Limited
  63. Oswal Agro Mills Limited
  64. Oswal Greentech Limited
  65. Precision Drilling Services Limited
  66. PTC India Financial Services Limited
  67. PNB Gilts Limited
  68. Pfizer Pharmaceutical Limited
  69. Prerna Infrabuild Limited
  70. Prime Property Development Corporation Limited
  71. Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited
  72. Music Broadcast Limited
  73. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited
  74. Rane Brake Lining Limited
  75. Rich Universe Network Limited
  76. RITES Limited
  77. Route Mobile Limited
  78. Royal India Corporation Limited
  79. RR Kabel Limited
  80. Rushil Décor Limited
  81. Saboo Sodium Chloro Limited
  82. SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited
  83. SDBL Limited
  84. Shah Foods Limited
  85. Share India Securities Limited
  86. Shree Pacetronix Limited
  87. Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited
  88. SIS Limited
  89. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited
  90. Steelcast Limited
  91. Style Baazar Retail Limited
  92. Sungold Media and Entertainment Limited
  93. Sunrise Industrial Traders Limited
  94. Super Spinning Mills Limited
  95. Surbhi Industries Limited
  96. Suzlon Energy Limited
  97. Syrma SGS Technology Limited
  98. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited
  99. TCC Limited
  100. TCI Express Limited
  101. Technichem Organics Limited
  102. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited
  103. Thirumalai Chemicals Limited
  104. Transchem Limited
  105. T Spiritual World Limited
  106. TTK Prestige Limited
  107. TVS Holdings Limited
  108. TVS Motor Company Limited
  109. Udaipur Cement Works Limited
  110. UTI Asset Management Company Limited
  111. Vardhman Polytex Limited
  112. V-Guard Industries Limited
  113. VIP Industries Limited
  114. Visco Trade Associates Limited
  115. Walchand PeopleFirst Limited
  116. Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited
  117. Zenitex Fibres Limited
  118. Zenotech Laboratories Limited
 
First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

