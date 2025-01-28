Q3 results today: Cipla, TVS Motor, Hyundai to post earnings on Jan 28

Pharma firm Cipla alongside automotive giants like Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor Company are among at least 100 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday.

Several major companies are set to release their results today for the quarter that ended on December 31, this includes infrastructure and energy firms such as JSW Energy and JSW Infrastructure, as well as Delhi airport operator GMR Airports and Hindustan Zinc.

Financial service companies like JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will also release their Q3 reports today.

Other notable firms include Pfizer Pharmaceutical, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

Market review

On Monday, India’s stock markets took a significant hit as investors sold off across the board. The BSE Sensex dropped by 842.5 points, reaching a low of 75,348 during intraday trading. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 265.4 points, hitting a low of 22,826.8.

Analysts attribute the downturn to several factors: ongoing selling pressure from foreign investors, a weakening rupee, disappointing December quarter results, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming budget, and concerns over the impact of Trump’s tariff policies on the market sentiment.

Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges.

