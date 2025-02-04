Q3 results Feb 4: Asian Paints and Titan among 130 to post earnings today

Asian Paints, Titan Company, and Bajaj Electricals will be among 130 companies set to announce their earnings for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, February 4. The list also includes BASF India, Godrej Properties, Whirlpool of India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, and Infibeam Avenues.

Other companies scheduled to release their results include JK Tyre & Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Medanta, One Mobikwik Systems, Safari Industries, Zydus Wellness, and V-Mart.

Market review

In the trading session on Monday, February 3, global markets largely declined amid concerns over a trade war that is just beginning and is expected to have a prolonged impact. Investors are also assessing the anticipated long-term effects of the tax restructuring announced in Budget 2025, alongside various sectoral allocations, capital expenditure measures, and third-quarter earnings.

At pre-open on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was up by 532.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 77,719, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 23,500, gaining 139.80 points, or 0.6 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 traded higher as investors monitored tariff-related developments in the United States.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 4