Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals near gap-up start for India markets; Asia markets gain
Markets Today LIVE: With investors reacting to President's Trump's tariff negotiations tactics, volatility in the markets is likely to be a continuing trend in the markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 4, 2025: While markets around the world had mostly declined in the previous trading session (Monday, February 3) due to a trade war that is just starting, and whose impact will be felt over a longer period of time, investors are also expected to assess the expected longer-term impact of the tax rejig announced in the Budget 2025, along with the several measures and capital expenditure allocated to various sectors and industries, apart from third quarter results.
However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Tuesday morning, after President Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico for a month, while Canada also said the US president had put on hold proposed tariffs on its exports.
In that backdrop, at 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,532.50, around 90 points higher than NIfty futures' last close.
Further, Indian goods producers kicked off 2025 on a robust note as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.7 in January, recovering sharply from 12-month low of 56.4 in the previous month. This rise was fuelled by the steepest upturn in exports in nearly 14 years and by new orders which rose at the quickest pace since last July. READ MORE
Elsewhere, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the tax cut announced in the Union Budget has reduced the demand uncertainty in the domestic economy and given a nudge to the private sector capital formation. READ MORE
Investors also have the Indian central bank's rate setting meeting later in the week (Friday, February 7) to look forward to.
Elsewhere, Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that the Indian rupee is a free-floating currency and the government is not worried about its ups and downs, after it fell to a record low of 87.29 against the US dollar, decreasing by 67 paise in early trading. READ MORE
In other news, the BSE has launched Sensex derivative contracts at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat. The new contracts offer a 22-hour trading window, enabling global traders to access the Indian market in a tax-efficient manner. READ MORE
In the primary markets, meanwhile, shares of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO in the mainline section is expected to be listed today, while in the SME section, Chamunda Electricals IPO will open for subscription.
8:14 AM
The immediate Support and Resistance levels for Nifty are: 22,900 and 23,700, respectively.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty F&O: Apply Short Strangle amid improving breadth, says Sahaj Agrawal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (6FEB2025 Series)
There is an improvement in the overall market breadth over the last week, inkling a possible subtle shift in undertone towards some stability. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ongoing concerns over Trump tariffs, mixed global equity markets, and Q3 earnings are expected to influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, today.
With the dust settling after Budget 2025, investors are refocusing on Q3 results, along with FII movements and other domestic triggers. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets climb as tariffs take a breather
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday after President Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico for a month, along with Canada as well.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was trading 1.56 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 3.01 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 2.94 per cent. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.41 per cent. Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures climb as Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rose on Monday night after US President Donald Trump paused the tariffs imposed on goods from Canada and Mexico.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.19 per cent higher, while S&P 500 futures added about 0.30 per cent. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.46 per cent.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:55 AM IST