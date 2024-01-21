Q3FY24 results: India Inc profit growth slowest in the last 14 quarters

The combined net profit of 215 early-bird companies that have declared their quarterly results so far is up 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3FY24, growing at the slowest pace in the last 14 quarters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These companies’ net sales (gross interest income for banks and non-banking finance companies) were up 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter, their worst show since the December 2020 quarter when net sales were down 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The numbers are adjusted for the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC in July 2023.
Some of the top companies in their sectors that are part of the early bird sample include Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Zinc. Most of these companies reported lower-than-expected growth in net sales and net profit in Q3FY24.
In comparison, the net profit of IT services companies, such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, that account for 27 per cent of the combined net profit of all early bird companies was up 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 27,627 crore in Q3FY24, growing at the slowest pace in the last six quarters.
The numbers suggest that corporate earnings would have been even lower if not for gains from Y-o-Y decline in raw material and energy costs that allowed companies to expand margins despite a slowdown in revenue growth. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) or operating margins for all early bird companies were up 270 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to a 13-quarter high of 34.2 per cent of revenues in Q3FY24, up from 31.5 per cent of revenues a year ago. One basis point is one-hundredth of a per cent.
The Ebitda margins for early bird companies, excluding BFSI firms, were up 115 bps Y-o-Y to 21.1 per cent of net sales in Q3FY24 from 19.9 per cent a year ago. This is the highest operating margins for these companies since the December 2021 quarter (Q3FY22).
Savings on raw materials and energy costs allowed companies, such as Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement, and Asian Paints, to report faster growth in earnings compared to their net sales growth.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.