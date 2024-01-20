Home / Companies / Results / JK Cement Q3 net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 283.81 cr, revenue up 20%

JK Cement Q3 net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 283.81 cr, revenue up 20%

The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.15 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday posted a sevenfold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.81 crore for the December quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 20.47 per cent to Rs 2,934.83 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,436.09 crore a year ago, it said.

JK Cement's total expenses rose 7.5 per cent in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 2,564.29 crore.

The company's total income was at Rs 2,973.28 crore, up 21.12 per cent.

Topics :JK CementQ3 resultscement industry

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

