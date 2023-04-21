Home / Companies / Results / Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Jio said net profit rose to Rs 4,716 crore in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 4,173 crore a year ago

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 13 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, led by the sustained growth in its user base.
Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit rose to Rs 4,716 crore ($574.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 4,173 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations climbed 11.9 per cent to Rs 23,394 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm plans to raise funds from the sale of commercial papers maturing in nearly three months, three merchant bankers said on Friday. The company will offer a yield of 7.10% on the issue and has received commitments worth around Rs 2,000 crore ($243.74 million) so far, the bankers said.
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Reliance JioQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

Also Read

Q2 results: Reliance Jio logs 26.9% jump in net profit as Arpu rises

Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year's tribute to users

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost

Reliance Retail net profit increases 6.2% to Rs 2,400 crore in Dec quarter

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Net profit falls 12% to Rs 2,583 crore

HCLTech reports 11% jump in Q4 net profit, pegs guidance at 6-8%

ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

Cyient reports 48.3% surge in Q4 revenue on strong deal pipeline

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story