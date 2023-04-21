Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit rose to Rs 4,716 crore ($574.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 4,173 crore a year ago.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 13 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, led by the sustained growth in its user base.