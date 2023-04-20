Cyient reports 48.3% surge in Q4 revenue on strong deal pipeline



The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 48.3% to Rs 1,751 crore ($213.22 million) for the three months ended March 31, beating analyst expectations of Rs 1,729 core, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Engineering and information technology firm Cyient Ltd on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter revenue, aided by a strong services deal pipeline.



The Hyderabad-based company said it expects consolidated services revenue growth in the range of 15-20% year-on-year on a constant currency basis for fiscal 2024. Revenue from the services segment was at Rs 1,448 crore, up from Rs 984 crore a year earlier.



The result comes at a time when the Indian IT industry is grappling with tightened spending from clients amid fears of recession and a banking crisis in key markets of the US and Europe. "We won five large deals in the core services (segment) with a strong total contract potential of $185.1 million this quarter," said Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director at Cyient.



Cyient's consolidated net profit for the quarter, which stood at 1.63 billion rupees, was dented by 162 million rupees in legal costs incurred by one of the company's U.S. units in an antitrust lawsuit. Last week, India's top two IT exporters, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd posted disappointing quarterly numbers, with the latter forecasting the slowest revenue growth in six years.

The company's design-manufacturing business Cyient DLM, which filed for listing earlier this year, reported an over-53% increase in revenue.