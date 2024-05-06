Home / Companies / Results / Route Mobile Q4 results: Profit falls 9% to Rs 95 cr, revenue remains flat

Route Mobile Q4 results: Profit falls 9% to Rs 95 cr, revenue remains flat

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 104.05 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a BSE filing

Route Mobile
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Enterprise communication firm Route Mobile on Monday posted 8.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 104.05 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 1,017.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,008.66 crore in March 2023 quarter.

In FY24, net profit increased about 17 per cent to Rs 388.84 crore from Rs 333.11 crore a year ago.
 

Annual revenue increased to Rs 4,023.29 crore in FY24 from Rs 3,569.23 crore a year ago.

The company's board has approved availing financial assistance by way of SBLC (standby letter of credit) not exceeding Rs 100 crore from ICICI Bank against the security of fixed deposit of amount not exceeding Rs 105 crore.

SBLC shall be issued to enable ICICI Bank IBU Gift City for extending bank guarantee facility to Route Mobile (UK) Ltd, the company said.

Also Read

ICICI Bank to report Q4 results on April 27; here's what analysts expect

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

ICICI Bank stock update: Analysts up EPS, target price post Q4; detail here

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Indian Bank Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 55% to Rs 2,247 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 results: Profit dips 10% to Rs 234 cr

Marico Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 318 cr, revenue rises 1.7%

Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 55% to Rs 2,247 crore, NII up 9%

Arvind Ltd Q4 result: Profit rises by 7.32% as demand remains steady

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Route Mobile Limitedcommunication deviceQ4 ResultsICICI Bank

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story