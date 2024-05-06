Home / Companies / Results / CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 results: Profit dips 10% to Rs 234 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 results: Profit dips 10% to Rs 234 cr

Total expenses also surged to Rs 1,932.80 crore from Rs 1,654.63 crore in the same period a year ago

The company is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday reported 10 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 234 crore for March quarter FY24, mainly due to higher expenses.

Its net profit (from continuing operations) was Rs 260 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a regulatory filing said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income rose to Rs 2,239.83 crore from Rs 1,917.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also surged to Rs 1,932.80 crore from Rs 1,654.63 crore in the same period a year ago.
 

However, consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) rose to Rs 871 crore in fiscal 2023-24 from Rs 796 crore in 2022-23.

Total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 8,152.24 crore from Rs 7,040.30 crore a year ago.

The results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe), CG Adhesives Products Ltd (India), CG Semi Pvt Ltd (India) and other non-operating and holding subsidiaries.

The company is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.

Also Read

Murugappa Group arm Tube Investments of India set for big EV push

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

IND vs NED Highlights, World Cup 2023: India enter semi-finals unbeaten

ENG vs NED Highlights, World Cup 2023: Stokes shines in big win for England

Marico Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 318 cr, revenue up 1.7%

Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 55% to Rs 2,247 crore, NII up 9%

Arvind Ltd Q4 result: Profit rises by 7.32% as demand remains steady

Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

M&M Finance Q4FY24 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 619 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CG power and industrial solutionsQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story