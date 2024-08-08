Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RVNL Q1 results: Net profit falls 35% to Rs 224 cr on reduced income

The company's total income decreased to Rs 4,336.75 crore from Rs 5,853.18 crore in the year-ago quarter

It had reported a net profit of Rs 343.09 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday posted around 35 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 223.92 crore during the June quarter of FY25, mainly on account of reduced income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 343.09 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income decreased to Rs 4,336.75 crore from Rs 5,853.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.


First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

