Home / Companies / Results / Sadhana Nitro Chem Q2 profit at Rs 2.57 cr, revenue up 15% to Rs 42 cr

Sadhana Nitro Chem Q2 profit at Rs 2.57 cr, revenue up 15% to Rs 42 cr

"This growth can be primarily attributed to the steady increase in global demand for our products," the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd manufactures intermediate specialty chemicals | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chemical firm Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.57 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 15 per cent to Rs 42.01 crore in July-September period of this fiscal, from Rs 36.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

"This growth can be primarily attributed to the steady increase in global demand for our products," the company said.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd manufactures intermediate specialty chemicals. It has a manufacturing facility in Roha, Maharashtra spread over 22 acres.

Also Read

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

CUET-UG results announced, 22,000 candidates score 100 percentile

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% as subsidiary plans Rs 5,000-cr capex in Gujarat

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

Drug firm Novartis reports 29% increase in net profit at Rs 23.68 cr

Jio Platforms Q2 results: Net profit rises 10.6% to Rs 5,297 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace posts Rs 19 cr loss in Sept quarter

SBI Card Q2 results: Net profit grows 15% to Rs 603 cr on higher income

City Union Bank net profit flat at Rs 281 crore in September quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q2 resultsChemical sector

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story