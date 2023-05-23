Home / Companies / Results / Schneider Electric Infra profit grows to Rs 44.8 cr in March quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure (SEIL) Ltd on Tuesday posted a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 44.8 crore during the January-March quarter, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7 lakh during the January-March quarter of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 414.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 343.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses were at Rs 369 crore as against Rs 340.4 crore a year ago.

SEIL manufactures a wide range of products that includes transformers, power transformers, switchgears, medium voltage switchgears among others. It has four manufacturing facilities -- two in Vadodara, and one each in Kolkata and Chennai.

Topics :Schneider Electric InfrastructureQ4 Resultscompany

First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

