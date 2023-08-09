Home / Companies / Results / Schneider Electric Infrastructure profit rises to Rs 35 crore in Q1

Schneider Electric Infrastructure profit rises to Rs 35 crore in Q1

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 371.98 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 34.92 crore in the June quarter primarily on the back of higher revenues.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 26.52 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 371.98 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors in their meeting on Wednesday approved the appointment of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect.

Before joining Schneider Electric, she was associated with Horiba India Pvt Ltd as the CFO and head of operations.

Bhattacharyya has also worked with Gap International Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd, Schlumberger, and Bata India.

She has 25 years of experience and has managed India and SAARC regions in her previous roles, Schneider said.

Topics :Schneider Electric InfrastructureQ1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

