Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Shiprocket loss widens to Rs 595 cr in FY24 on restructuring costs

Shiprocket loss widens to Rs 595 cr in FY24 on restructuring costs

Shiprocket said that the company has reduced cash flow burn by almost half to Rs 100 crore in FY'24 from Rs 191 crore in FY'23 and is on path to full profitability in the current fiscal year

supply chain
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Logistics aggregator Shiprocket has reported widening of loss to Rs 595 crore in the financial year 2024 on account of one-time restructuring cost, employee stock ownership plan and investments in emerging business.

Shiprocket had posted a loss of Rs 340 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23.

"Rs (-) 595 crore profit after tax is attributed to: One-time restructuring and integration costs of Rs 244 crore related to acquired businesses, significant ESOPs worth Rs 192 crore during the year, investment in emerging businesses," Shiprocket said in a statement.

Shiprocket said that the company has reduced cash flow burn by almost half to Rs 100 crore in FY'24 from Rs 191 crore in FY'23 and is on path to full profitability in the current fiscal year.

"The company also announced that the first two quarters of this financial year ending September 2024 are already profitable, positioning it well ahead of its goal to achieve full profitability by FY 2025," the statement said.

The revenue of the company increased by 21 per cent to Rs 1,316 crore in FY'24 from Rs 1,089 crore in FY'23.

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever Q2 results: Net profit down 2.4%, volume growth at 3%

Piramal Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit triples to Rs 163 cr

AU Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 571 cr

Birla Corp Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 25 cr, revenue falls to Rs 1,970 cr

Birla Corporation Q2 results: Firm reports net loss of Rs 25.19 crore

"A significant 21 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth for FY 23-24, reaching a milestone Rs 1,316 crore. The growth reflects the company's robust business performance and consistent upward trajectory, underscoring its continued market strength and operational health," the statement said.

The company said that its emerging businesses are growing at a rate of 70-100 per cent year-on-year including Shiprocket Cross Border, Checkout, Shiprocket Fulfillment etc.

Shiprocket, MD and CEO, Saahil Goel said that the focus of the company this year has been on scaling the business sustainably and launching new tech solutions for small and medium businesses e-commerce units.

"Our strategic partnerships, including those with ONDC, DGFT and India Post have been crucial in providing greater access and support to merchants across Bharat.

With over 1.5 lakh active sellers and an annualized gross merchandise value of over USD 3 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore) flowing through our platform, we are proud to power 5 per cent of India's eCommerce ecosystem," Goel said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Schaeffler India Q3 results: Net profit marginally grows to Rs 236.41 crore

United Spirits Q2 results: Net profit marginally rises to Rs 341 crore

Birlasoft Q2 results: PAT declines 12% to Rs 127.5 cr, revenue up 4%

Pidilite Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.8% to Rs 540.3 crore

Sona Comstar Q2 results: Net profit increases 16% to Rs 143.57 crore

Topics :corporate earningslogistics sector

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story