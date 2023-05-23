Home / Companies / Results / SJVN Q4 profit grows over two fold to Rs 17 cr, boosted by higher income

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY22), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 328.98 crore, as against Rs 366.13 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

