Home / Companies / Results / Adani Wilmar posts Rs 79 cr loss in June quarter due to lower income

Adani Wilmar posts Rs 79 cr loss in June quarter due to lower income

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 79 crore in the June quarter due to lower income amid fall in prices of cooking oils

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and other food items under Fortune Brand.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 79 crore in the June quarter due to lower income amid fall in prices of cooking oils.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell 12 per cent to Rs 12,928 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 14,724 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and other food items under Fortune Brand.

"We have regained the momentum in our edible oil business with the decline in the edible oil prices. The soft prices of edible oil are expected to augur well for the industry," Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd, said.

The company is gaining good share from regional brands in the under-indexed customer segments with marketing and sales focus on specific geographies and oil categories, he added.

To capture the opportunity in the value-added blended oils, Mallick said the company is investing in this segment, under Xpert brand.

"Our margins during the quarter got impacted by high-cost inventory in a falling edible oil price environment and dis-aligned hedges compared to spot prices of physical commodity," he said.

Also Read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Adani Wilmar files complaint against sale of counterfeit Fortune products

Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Orient Electric Ltd Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 19 cr; revenue up 13%

Strides Pharma Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 8 cr; revenue up 12%

Ambuja Cements Q1FY24 profit up 31% YoY to Rs 1,135 crore, margins expand

Topics :Adani WilmarCompanies

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story