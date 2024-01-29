Home / Companies / Results / Sky Gold Q3 results: Net profit soars 41% to Rs 6 cr, income at Rs 460 cr

Total income also rose to Rs 460.90 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 267.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Monday

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.34 crore in the year-ago period | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Jewellery firm Sky Gold Ltd has posted a 41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.93 crore for the quarter ended December 2023.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 460.90 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 267.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Established in 2008, the Mumbai-based company is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of gold jewellery. It works on a B2B model with leading jewellery retailers and large wholesalers.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

