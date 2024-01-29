Home / Companies / Results / CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 crore; gross NPAs down 1.2%

CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 crore; gross NPAs down 1.2%

The bank's net interest income during the third quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 383 crore, with an increase of 9 per cent over Rs 350 crore in Q3 of FY23

Shine Jacob Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Kerala-based private sector lender CSB Bank has posted a 4 per cent dip in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year to Rs 150 crore, compared to Rs 156 crore during the October-December quarter of 2023-24.

The bank’s net interest income during the third quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 383 crore, with an increase of 9 per cent over Rs 350 crore in Q3 of FY23. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.22 per cent compared to 1.27 per cent of gross advances during the previous quarter (Q2). This is compared to 1.45 per cent during the same quarter in FY23. Its net NPA dipped to 0.31 per cent from 0.42 per cent last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The last quarter gone by was reasonably stable for us. Our efforts have always been to grow 30 to 50 per cent faster than the system. The liquidity conditions that prevailed in the system did pose some challenges in funds management. We focused more on deposits this quarter and could register a growth of 21 per cent on a year-on-year basis whereas the industry grew by 13 per cent,” said Pralay Mondal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSB Bank.

During the period under review, the bank’s deposit growth was 21 per cent to Rs 27,344.83 crore as against Rs 22,664.02 crore last year. “On the advance front (net), we registered a growth of 23 per cent vis-à-vis 16 per cent industry (without merger). Gold, retail, gold, and SME did well in the quarter with a year-on-year growth of 23 per cent, 44 per cent, and 28 per cent respectively. Effective fund management duly factoring in the cost considerations helped us to maintain a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of above 5 per cent for Q3,” Mondal added.

Non-Interest Income for Q3 FY24 was at Rs 125.34 crore as against Rs 89.90 crore for the same period last year, up by 39 per cent. The bank’s advances (net) grew by 23 per cent from Rs 18,457 crore last fiscal to Rs 22,658 crore as of December 2023.

Also Read

CSB Bank shares jump 6% in weak market, hit 52-week high; more steam left?

CSB Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises 10.4% to Rs 133 crore

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Centre aiming to review list of public banks up for privatisation: Report

CSB's special savings account for senior citizens and women: Details here

Mindspace REIT Q3 results: Profit up 16% at Rs 147 cr, income at Rs 610 cr

Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 36.18 crore

Olectra Greentech Q3 results: Net profit rises 77% to Rs 27.11 cr

Heritage Foods Q3 results: Profit surges 96% on strong dairy demand

CSB Bank Q3 results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 150 cr, NPAs declines to 1.22%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CSB BankIndian lendersPrivate banksBank NPAs

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story