ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 10.8% to Rs 5,572 crore, beats estimates

India\u0026#39;s ITC beat analysts\u0026#39; estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday as the consumer goods giant benefited from higher demand for its products ranging from cigarettes to noodles.The company\u0026#39;s profit rose 10.8% to Rs 5,572 crore ($670.3 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 5,148 crore, according to data from LSEG.\u0026nbsp;The company and peers have benefited as a crackdown on the smuggling of international cigarette brands reduced competition.Cigarettes account for more than 40% of ITC\u0026#39;s topline.\u0026nbsp;Revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 17,665 crore, with the cigarettes business growing 3.6%.