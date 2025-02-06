Sobha Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises over 43% to Rs 21.7 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sobha Ltd on Thursday reported a 43.71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit (attributable to the owners of the holding company) for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), reaching Rs 21.7 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations surged by 78.72 per cent to Rs 1,224.1 crore. At the same time, its total expenses were Rs 1,227.41 crore, up 77.30 per cent Y-o-Y.

The expenses were largely driven by the purchase of the project materials, land, and subcontractor costs.

Earlier, the company’s sales during the quarter declined by 29 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,388.6 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company’s sales grew by 17.8 per cent.

The Indian multinational real estate developer’s new sales during the quarter spanned an area of 1.01 million square feet (msf) at an average price realisation of Rs 13,663 per square foot (sq ft).

During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the Indian multinational real estate developer clocked total sales of Rs 4,440.8 crore, down 13.61 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the same period increased by almost 20 per cent and profit attributable to the owners of the holding company by 26.90 per cent.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 31.12 per cent, but the profit attributable to the owners of the holding company declined by 16.9 per cent.