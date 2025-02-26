SpiceJet Q2 loss up; airline turns profitable in Q3 on lower fuel expenses

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced its financial results for the second and third quarters of FY25, showing a sharp contrast between the two periods.

The airline’s consolidated net loss increased 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 458.2 crore in the second quarter of FY25. However, it posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.2 crore in the third quarter, compared to a net loss of Rs 298.7 crore in the same period a year ago. The turnaround was driven by lower fuel expenses and the resolution of various outstanding payment disputes with aircraft and engine lessors. As a result, its consolidated net loss for the first nine months of FY25 stood at Rs 279.8 crore, improving from the Rs 550.5 crore loss in the same period last year.

SpiceJet has been posting losses for the past six financial years. The airline was last in the green in 2017-18, when it recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 557.4 crore.

On Wednesday, the airline stated that it had successfully settled multiple disputes with eight aircraft lessors and four engine lessors over pending dues during this financial year, reducing outstanding claims from Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 1,233 crore, resulting in a financial benefit of Rs 467 crore. Additionally, the airline’s fuel expenses in the third quarter of FY25 decreased by 46.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 415.2 crore.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, "We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, resolved key disputes, and are continuously expanding our fleet. We are in discussions with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for advanced deliveries of aircraft and are actively exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

However, the airline stated that financial and operational challenges have prevented it from operating its full fleet, with a significant number of aircraft grounded due to lack of maintenance. This underutilisation has impacted overall profitability in FY25.

Also Read

According to DGCA data, SpiceJet carried 5.5 per cent of domestic passengers in India in 2023. However, its market share declined to 3.7 per cent in 2024.

In the current financial year, the airline continued to defer payments to aircraft lessors, engine lessors, vendors, and statutory authorities while facing litigations over these issues. As of December 31, its retained earnings remained negative at Rs 8,170 crore, with a negative net worth of Rs 2,575 crore, the airline stated. Additionally, current liabilities exceed current assets by Rs 3,925 crore.

During FY25, SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), a process where shares are issued to institutional investors. On September 20, its Fund Raising Committee approved the allotment of shares at Rs 61.6 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 51.6 per share. As a result, the company’s total paid-up equity capital increased from Rs 794.6 crore to Rs 1,281.6 crore.