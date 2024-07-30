State-owned non-life insurers report Rs 7,558 cr net profit in FY24

State-owned non-life insurers reported a combined net profit of Rs 7,558 crore in 2023-24 (FY24), compared to a loss of nearly Rs 3,529 crore in FY23, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Public-sector general insurers include New India Assurance Company, Oriental Insurance, United India Insurance, and National Insurance Company. General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) is the sole state-owned reinsurer in the country. Agriculture Insurance Company is the public-sector agriculture insurer.

This comes days after Department of Financial Services Secretary (DFS) Vivek Joshi indicated that the government had asked state-owned general insurers, who are struggling to improve their solvency ratio and profitability to move out of motor and health insurance segments. These two are identified as significantly loss-making segments and moving out of these areas will help to strengthen the financial health and operational efficiency of the insurers.