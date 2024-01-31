Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 16.5% at Rs 2,524 cr on US, India biz

India’s largest domestic drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , reported a 16.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit for the third quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal to Rs 2,523.8 crore, riding on a 9.5 per cent growth in sales to Rs 12,156.9 crore. Revenues from US and Indian operations, as well as global specialty business sales, grew in double digits.

Adjusted net profit (excluding the exceptional items) for Q3 FY24 was Rs 2,593.6 crore, up 19.7 percent. The consolidated Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 3,476.8 crore (including other operating revenues), up 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 28.1 per cent versus 26.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, the revenues were up 1.2 per cent, while PAT was up 6.2 per cent.

Bloomberg analysts' estimates had pegged the revenue at Rs 12,336 crore and PAT at Rs 2,470 crore. Total revenue from operations (adding other operating revenues) for Sun Pharma came in at Rs 12,380 crore in line with the estimates, and PAT was also in line with the estimates. The stock reacted positively and was up 3.42 per cent on BSE.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, said, “We are pleased by our continued broad-based growth, including in Global Specialty. We are keenly looking forward to EMA filing of Nidlegy in the coming months. Once approved, Nidlegy will significantly expand our onco-derm franchise in Europe.”

The company said that its India formulation sales went up 11.4 per cent (Rs 3,778 crore) while the US formulation sales were up 13.2 per cent during the quarter ($477 million). Global specialty sales came in at $296 million, including a $20 million milestone received in Q3. Excluding milestones, specialty sales were up 24.2 per cent. Emerging markets sales declined by 2.3 per cent ($252 million) impacted by adverse currency movements. Rest of World formulation sales were at $214 million, up 12.9 per cent.

India accounts for 31 per cent of the total sales, while the US accounts for around 33 per cent of total sales.

Sun Pharma’s subsidiary Taro reported net sales of $157 million for the quarter, up 12.9 per cent, principally due to new launches and Gross-to-Net adjustments. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was in the high single digit. Taro’s Net profit for Q3 FY24 was $20.2 million compared to $7.3 million in Q3 FY23.

Recently, Sun has signed a definitive merger agreement with Taro to acquire the remaining stake that it doesn’t already own. The agreed price of $43.00 per share is poised to deliver a 48 percent premium to the unaffected price on May 25, 2023. The merger agreement is subject to various closing conditions including shareholder approval.

For Q3 FY24, external sales of API were Rs 466.1 crore, lower by 9.6 per cent. The company said, “We continue to focus on increasing API supply for captive consumption for key products.”

R&D investments were Rs 824.5 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 670.2 crore in Q3 FY23.