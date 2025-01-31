Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNB Q3 result: Profit more than doubles to Rs 4,508 cr, income Rs 34,752 cr

PNB Q3 result: Profit more than doubles to Rs 4,508 cr, income Rs 34,752 cr

Total income increased to Rs 34,752 crore from Rs 29,962 crore in the same period a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing

Punjab National Bank PNB
Interest income also rose to Rs 31,340 crore from Rs 27,288 crore | (PNB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday posted more than twofold jump in net profit at Rs 4,508 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 2,223 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 34,752 crore from Rs 29,962 crore in the same period a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to Rs 31,340 crore from Rs 27,288 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 4.09 per cent from 6.24 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.41 per cent from 0.96 per cent at the end of the third quarter last fiscal.

As a result, provisions for bad loans came down significantly to Rs 318 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,994 crore a year ago.

Topics :Punjab National BankPNBPNB resultsQ3 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

