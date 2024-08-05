Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Tata Chemicals Q1FY25 results: PAT down 72% at Rs 150 cr on lower income

Tata Chemicals Q1FY25 results: PAT down 72% at Rs 150 cr on lower income

Total income also declined to Rs 3,836 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 from Rs 4,267 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
Total expenses of Tata Chemicals increased to Rs 3,621 crore from Rs 3,527 crore during the period under review
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Chemicals on Monday reported a 72 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 150 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 532 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income also declined to Rs 3,836 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 from Rs 4,267 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 3,621 crore from Rs 3,527 crore during the period under review.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Chemicals, BoB: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 30

Rallis India Q1 results: PAT down 23.8% at Rs 48 cr, revenue at Rs 783 cr

Premium

Are chemical & fertiliser shares ready for fresh rally? Key levels here

Tata Chemicals share price jumps 3% after ANSAC raises soda ash prices

Tata Chemicals shares slip after UK subsidiary gets fined up to 1.1 mn euro

Topics :Tata ChemicalsTata groupQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story