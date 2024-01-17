Home / Companies / Results / IIFL Finance net profit rises 29% to Rs 545 crore in December quarter

IIFL Finance net profit rises 29% to Rs 545 crore in December quarter

Overall loan growth jumped 34 per cent to Rs 77,444 crore, led by its key products like gold and home loans, which grew 35 per cent and 25 per cent to Rs 24,692 crore and Rs 25,519 crore

IIFL Finance | Photo: Facebook
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Non-bank lender IIFL Finance Wednesday reported a 29 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 545 crore for the December quarter on higher loan sales and resultant interest income, cushioning the impact of higher regulatory charges.

Overall loan growth jumped 34 per cent to Rs 77,444 crore, led by its key products like gold and home loans, which grew 35 per cent and 25 per cent to Rs 24,692 crore and Rs 25,519 crore, respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Microfinance grew higher at 54 per cent to Rs 12,090 crore, digital loans soared 96 per cent to Rs 3,905 crore, and loans against property jumped 27 per cent to Rs 7,862 crore, the company said in a statement. Construction and real estate books stood at Rs 2,889 crore.

Its total income grew 28 per cent to Rs 1,687.5 crore, the company added.

The asset quality improved overall, with the gross non-performing assets ratio declining to 1.7 in the reporting period from 2.1 per cent and the net non-performing assets ratio declining to 0.9 from 1.1, said Nirmal Jain, the founder of the company.

Its group chief financial officer Kapish Jain said in spite of healthy growth in our asset under management of 23 per cent since fiscal 2019, we continue to strengthen our capital position with net gearing at a consolidated level touching a five-year low of 3.3x as they meet funding requirements from healthy internal accruals, giving it better margins and asset light business strategy.

He said the average borrowing cost for the quarter increased 28 bps to 9.07 per cent, partly due to the higher regulatory charges.

Jain said as much as 96 per cent of their loans are retail.

The assigned loan book is currently at Rs 18,648 crore. Besides, there are securitised assets of Rs 338 crore, and the co-lending book is at Rs 11,586 crore.

The company had cash and cash equivalents and committed credit lines from banks and institutions worth Rs 10,081 crore. During the quarter, it raised Rs 5,046 crore through term loans, bonds and refinance, and an additional Rs 3,976 crore was raised through direct assignment of loans.

The company has 4,681 branches as of quarter end against 4,596 last quarter.

Also Read

IIFL Finance Q2FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 32% to Rs 526 cr

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

IIFL Fintech Funds marks first exit after selling stake in TrustCheckr

IIFL Samasta maiden retail bond offer for Rs 1,000 cr opens tomorrow

Asian Paints Q3 PAT up 35% to Rs 1,073 cr, net sales stood at Rs 8,637 cr

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 1,169 cr, revenue up 5%

Asian Paints Q3 results: Net profit up 35% to Rs 1,448 cr on strong sales

Q3 results: HDFC Bank posts Rs 16,373 crore profit for Sept-Dec 2023

India Inc likely to report 8-10% revenue growth in Q3: CRISIL Ratings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IIFLQ3 resultsNBFCfinance sector

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story