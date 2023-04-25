Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore



The company, which owns the eponymous Tata Tea and Tata Salt brands, said its consolidated net profit rose 23% to Rs 269 crore ($32.85 million) in the quarter ended March 31. Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday reported a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit as price hikes failed to offset tepid revenue growth in its domestic beverage business.



The company's consolidated revenue climbed nearly 14% to Rs 3,619 crore, led largely by a 15% rise in its India business, beating analysts' view of Rs 3,511 crore. Analysts on an average expected a profit of Rs 270 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.



The company, which packages spices, pulses and cereals under the Tata Sampann brand, said cost of raw materials grew 11.4% to Rs 1,338 crore. However, the share of the India business fell to 62% of revenue from 70%, as domestic beverages grew a weak 8% and tea volumes grew a bare 3% consecutively.



Quarterly revenue from Tata's joint venture with Starbucks Corp in India mounted 48%, while the international business that sells brands like Tetley Tea in the United Kingdom and Eight O'Clock coffee in the United States, rose 10.5%. Tata Consumer Products is among the first consumer goods firms to report results. Earlier in the day, Maggi noodles producer Nestle India reported a near-25% jump in quarterly profit.



Last week, its unit Tata Coffee Ltd reported a near-20% increase in quarterly profit. "We have seen a sequential improvement in international business margins and expect it to normalise by Q1FY24 (the current quarter)," the company said.

Shares of Tata Consumer have fallen 4.24% so far this year.