Tata Steel arm TCIL net loss narrows to Rs 2.29 crore in Sept quarter

The Tin Plate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Monday said its net loss had narrowed to Rs 2.29 crore in the September quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 35.10 crore during the July-September period of the preceding financial year, TCIL said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned a total income of Rs 959.95 crore, down from Rs 971.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses declined to Rs 963.07 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,018.27 crore last year.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in the Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different countries.