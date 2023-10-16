Home / Companies / Results / Federal Bank Q2 results: Standalone net profits up 35% YoY, NPAs down 2.26%

Federal Bank Q2 results: Standalone net profits up 35% YoY, NPAs down 2.26%

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) stood at Rs 2,056.4 crore, up by 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Federal Bank has announced a total revenue of more than Rs 4.25 trillion in the September quarter (Q2FY24) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The bank also recorded its highest net profit at Rs 953.82 crore on a standalone basis, growing by 35.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 703 crore.

Operating profits were also at its highest at Rs 1,324.45 crore. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) stood at Rs 2,056.4 crore, up by 16.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank declined to 2.26 per cent from 2.38 per cent in Q2, while net NPA improved to 0.64 per cent from 0.69 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Commenting on the quarter's performance, the Managing Director & CEO Shyam Srinivasan said, "The Q2 Results are a sigma of many of our initiatives coming together well and has helped us deliver our highest ever profits. Some of the marquee investments we raised in Q2 are a true testimony to our governance, social and environmental commitment standards. We are pleased to deliver on our commitments made to them and do stay determined to make continued progress on all our chosen areas in pursuit of our vision of being the Most Admired Bank."

Consolidated results of Federal Bank showed a Y-o-Y increase in income of 7.5 per cent at Rs 6,548 crore at the end of Q2 from Rs 6,091 crore. The net profit for this period is also up nearly 53 per cent at Rs 1,000 crore, compared to Rs 740 crore in the same period last year. Gross NPA was up 10.6 per cent at Rs 4617 crore from Rs 4,173 crore last year, while net NPA fell less than one per cent at Rs 1,362 from Rs 1,363 last year.

Also Read

TCS Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 8.7%; buyback worth Rs 17,000 cr announced

Infosys Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 6,212 crore; revenue up 6.7%

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

TCS Q2 preview: Revenue, profit seen rising in single-digits; buyback eyed

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Federal Bank's standalone net profit rises 36% to Rs 954 crore in Q2

DMart Q2FY24 results: PAT declines 9% despite 18.7% increase in revenue

Tata Steel Long Products' Jul-Sept net loss narrows to Rs 460 crore

JPMorgan profit rises on interest income boost, First Republic purchase

HDFC Life Insurance Q2 profit rises 15.5% on strong premium growth

Topics :Federal BankQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story