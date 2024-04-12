TCS Q4 results: Profit rises 9% to Rs 12,434 crore, revenue up 3.5%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday kicked off the Indian information technology industry’s results season for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24). The company reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) grew 6 per cent from Rs 11,735 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue in Q4 FY24 was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up by 1 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TCS signed one of its highest total contract values (TCV) in Q4 FY24, of $13.2 billion. The Q4 performance missed Bloomberg’s revenue estimates but improved on profit. Bloomberg had estimated revenue to be at Rs 61,451 crore and PAT at Rs 12,034 crore

Despite tepid growth and salary hikes, the company managed to report margins of 26 per cent and Y-o-Y expansion of 150 basis points.

“We are very pleased to close Q4 and FY24 on a strong note with the highest ever order book and a 26 per cent operating margin, validating the robustness of our business model and execution excellence. In an environment of global macro uncertainty, we are staying close to our customers and helping them execute on their core priorities with TCS’ portfolio of offerings, innovation capabilities and thought leadership,” said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director.

TCS reported Rs 240,893 crore as revenue for full FY24, up 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Net profit for FY24 was at Rs 46,585 crore, up 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

India and the United Kingdom drove the company’s growth in Q4 FY24. Business in the United States continued to be subdued. For Q4 FY24, North America was down 2.3 per cent and Continental Europe was down 2 per cent. UK business grew by 6.2 per cent and India by 37.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

“Our Q4 performance is robust, with broad-based deal wins across industries and geographies. Our products and platforms business sparkled with the mega deal win at Aviva and emerging markets had another stellar growth quarter demonstrating the power of TCS’ diversified portfolio,” said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, the company’s chief operating officer and executive director.

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer at TCS, said: “In FY 2024, our disciplined approach to operations have helped us expand our industry-leading margins. In a challenging environment, we persisted with our long- term investments in workforce reskilling, research and innovation. We will continue to drive efficiencies and competitiveness to capture opportunities for growth with profitability.”

“We are pleased to announce the annual increments for our workforce, as we have done consistently every year, with top performers receiving double digit hikes. The reduced attrition at 12.5 per cent, enthusiastic response to our campus hiring, increased customer visits and employees returning to the office have resulted in great vibrancy in our delivery centres and elevated morale of our associates,” said Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer at TCS.