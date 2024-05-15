Home / Companies / Results / Thomas Cook India Q4 result: PAT at Rs 58 cr, total income up 27.84%

Thomas Cook India Q4 result: PAT at Rs 58 cr, total income up 27.84%

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing

Thomas Cook India Group
"Thomas Cook India Group Has Delivered Record Profits For Both The Quarter And FY24," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon Said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.17 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,692.61 crore against Rs 1,323.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it added.

The total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 1,631.92 crore compared to Rs 1,330.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, its consolidated net profit was Rs 271.11 crore against Rs 10.37 crore in the previous year.

In FY24, the consolidated total income stood at Rs 7,435.65 crore compared to Rs 5,111.2 crore in FY23, the company said.

The company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of 60 paisa per equity share of face value Re 1, including a special dividend of 20 paisa per share due to improved financial performance.

"Thomas Cook India Group has delivered record profits for both the quarter and FY24," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon said.

Every business and geography has contributed to the profitability, he added.

The group's results reflect the buoyancy in the Indian and global travel services sector and therefore, he said, adding "our robust forward bookings, reflecting an 18 per cent growth versus last year 'is very encouraging".

Also Read

Fairbridge Capital to sell up to 8.5% stake in Thomas Cook India via OFS

Stocks to Watch: Tata Tech, Gandhar Oil, Airtel, BoB, Thomas Cook, IDBI Bk

Thomas Cook OFS subscribed 2.1x; Mission1 buys 23% stake in Shriram AMC

Thomas Cook owner Fosun in advanced talks to sell brand to eSky: Report

Thomas Cook launches 'helicopter darshan' to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat

NLC India Q4 results: PAT declines 86% to Rs 114 cr due to lower income

Mankind Pharma Q4 results: Net profit up by 62%, revenue rises by 18.9%

Power Finance Corporation Q4 result: Net profit up 23% at Rs 7,556 cr

Jindal Stainless Q4 results: Net profit declines 30% to Rs 500 crore

MakeMyTrip's Q4 profit jumps multifold to $172 mn on tax credit gains

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Thomas CookQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 15 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story