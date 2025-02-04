Titan Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls to Rs 1,047 crore, sales up 26%

Indian jeweller and watchmaker Titan reported a largely flat third-quarter profit on Tuesday, but still topped estimates as customers looked past high gold prices to splurge on ornaments during the festive season.

The company reported a profit of Rs 1,047 crore ($120.23 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to Rs 1,053 crore a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 9.86 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Indian brands record higher sales during the festive period, which coincides with the fiscal third quarter, as consumers scramble to buy everything from clothes to jewellery.

The company sales grew about 26 per cent to Rs 17,550 crore.

Titan's mainstay jewellery business, which houses the Tanishq and Mia brands and accounts for the majority of revenue, reported a 26 per cent growth.

In October, gold prices in India touched a then-record high of Rs 79,775 ($916.14) per 10 grams before falling in November and bouncing back again in December.