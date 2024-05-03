Home / Companies / Results / Godrej Properties reports decline in Q4 revenue as muted pricing weighs

Godrej Properties reports decline in Q4 revenue as muted pricing weighs

The company expects residential bookings to grow to more than 27,000 crore rupees in the fiscal year 2025, aided by strong launches and deliveries

Photo: X @GodrejAndBoyce
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian real estate developer Godrej Properties reported a fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, weighed by muted pricing in the key market of Mumbai.

Shares of the company dipped after results, but recouped losses to trade up 0.3 per cent as of 1:56 p.m. IST.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Indian real estate developers have been racing to keep up with a buoyant post-pandemic housing demand by beefing up their land banks as homebuyers lap up pricier apartments, unfazed by high borrowing rates.

At least 97 land deals were closed in 2023, up from 82 deals in 2022, data from real estate consultancy firm Anarock showed.

The growth has pushed the realty index up about 23 per cent year-to-date, outpacing a 3 per cent climb in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. In 2023, the realty index surged 81 per cent compared with a 20 per cent rise in the benchmark.

Analysts have seen muted price trends in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Mumbai was Godrej Properties' biggest sales contributor by market in the fourth quarter.

Its second largest sales contributor by market was the national capital region, where growth of new housing launches stagnated in the fourth quarter, Morgan Stanley data showed.

BY THE NUMBERS

Godrej Properties' consolidated revenue fell 13.4 per cent to 1,426 core rupees ($171 million) in the fourth quarter, while net profit rose over 14 per cent to 471 crore billion rupees, helped by stable expenses and higher other income.

The company expects residential bookings to grow to more than 27,000 crore rupees in the fiscal year 2025, aided by strong launches and deliveries.

GRAPHIC

KEY QUOTES

"The residential real estate sector in India has been strong over the past three years and we believe the sectoral tailwinds will continue over the next few years," Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said.

($1 = 83.3780 Indian rupees)

Also Read

G&B-Godrej Properties partnership to continue for Vikhroli land development

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Multi-billion dollar Godrej family split may not attract tax, say lawyers

Share prices of Godrej Ind, Godrej Properties, Astec Lifesciences drop

Godrej Group division: Here's a look at 127-year-old history of the company

MRF Ltd Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 16% to Rs 396.11 crore; income up 9%

P&G Health Q4 results: PAT dips 21% to Rs 46 cr, revenue at Rs 252 cr

RailTel Q4 results: PAT rise 3% to Rs 77.5 cr, total income at Rs 852 cr

Blue Dart Express Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 78 crore

Dabur Q4 results: Profit up 16% at Rs 349.5 cr, rural business beats urban

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Godrej Properties resultsGodrej LocksGodrej PropertiesReal Estate India's infrastructure

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story