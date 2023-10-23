Home / Companies / Results / Torrent Pharma Q2 results: Profit after tax up 24% to Rs 386 crore

Torrent Pharma Q2 results: Profit after tax up 24% to Rs 386 crore

The company exhibited a 2.66 per cent increase in revenue and was able to turn around the PAT by 2.09 per cent

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Torrent Pharmaceuticals

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pharma company Torrent Pharmaceutical posted a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2023, reaching Rs 386 crore. The company also posted a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 2,660 crore, in contrast to Rs 2,291 crore in Q2 FY23. This increase in PAT can be attributed to an improvement in the total income.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 2.66 per cent increase in revenue and was able to turn around the PAT by 2.09 per cent.

India revenue stood at Rs 1,444 crore, exhibiting a growth of 18 per cent compared to the preceding corresponding quarter, which stood at Rs 1,224 crore. As per AIOCD secondary market data, during the quarter, the IPM (Indian Pharmaceutical Market) exhibited a growth rate of 4 per cent. The market's strong performance can be primarily attributed to factors such as continued double-digit growth in chronic therapies, revival in gastro demand, traction in consumer division, and new launches.

Rest of the World (RoW) region (excluding India) amounted to Rs 1,216 crore, displaying a growth of 13.96 per cent compared to the preceding corresponding quarter's figure, which stood at Rs 1,067 crore.


Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Apple posts record quarter in India; Cook says 'incredibly exciting market'

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit rises 24% to Rs 386 cr on strong demand

Ireda Q2FY24 result: PAT up 54% YoY at Rs 285 cr; net NPA down 39%

E-commerce firm Flipkart loss widens 45% to Rs 4,890.6 crore in FY23

PNB Housing Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 45.8% to Rs 383 crore

PNB Housing Q2FY24 result: Profit up 45% YoY to Rs 383 cr, income up 5%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Torrent PharmaceuticalsTorrent Pharma resultsPharmaQ2 results

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

Next Story