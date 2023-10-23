Home / Companies / Results / PNB Housing Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 45.8% to Rs 383 crore

PNB Housing Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 45.8% to Rs 383 crore

The net interest income (NII) inched 1.85 per cent up to Rs 661 crore from 649 crore. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) slipped down to 3.95 per cent from 4.14 per cent in Q2FY23

Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

PNB Housing Finance’s consolidated net profit rose by 45.83 per cent to Rs 383 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2024 from Rs 262.63 crore during second quarter of financial year 2023. The growth is attributed to healthy expansion in loan book and improving asset quality.

The net interest income (NII) inched 1.85 per cent up to Rs 661 crore from 649 crore. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) slipped down to 3.95 per cent from 4.14 per cent in Q2FY23.

In the reported quarter, there was a one-off of Rs 160 crore on assigned loans due to resets in the benchmark interest rate. Excluding this one-off, the NII of the housing financer rose by 35 per cent from the year ago period.


The total loan book, comprising retail and corporate assets rose by 5.22 per cent to Rs 60852 crore from Rs 57832 supported by robust expansion in the retail loan assets.

Retail loan assets which accounts for the major chunk of the total portfolio grew by 12.18 per cent higher than Rs 58471 crore from Rs 52124 crore in the year ago period. The company further said that it will focus on accelerating growth in retail lending.

The total disbursements of the company increased by 18.06 per cent to Rs 4165 crore from Rs 3528 crore in Q2FY23,

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) was posted at 1.78 per cent as on September 30, 2023 from 3.76 per cent as on June 30, 2023 owing to a recovery on a large corporate account during the quarter.

“Our consistent efforts have enabled us to resolve and fully recover a large corporate account, which further aided in reducing our GNPA below 2% to 1.78% as on 30th Sept 2023,” said Girish Kousgi, Managing Director & CEO of PNB Housing Finance.

The operating expenditure of the company rose by 24 per cent to Rs 168 crore from Rs 136 crore in the year ago period.

Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 30.38 per cent in Q2FY24 of which Tier I capital is 28.50 per cent.

Also Read

PNB Housing Q2FY24 result: Profit up 45% YoY to Rs 383 cr, income up 5%

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY in Q4, rises in investment sector: Report

PNB Housing Q2FY24 result: Profit up 45% YoY to Rs 383 cr, income up 5%

Lloyds Metals Q2FY24 result: Profit up 62% YoY to Rs 231 cr, revenue up 61%

Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

NDTV Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls nearly 51%, revenue down 10%

E-commerce major Flipkart loss widens to Rs 4,890.6 cr in FY 2022-23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PNB Housing Finance LtdQ2 resultsNBFCs

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

World Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

Next Story