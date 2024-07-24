Trident Q1FY25 results: Textile firm's net profit slips 19.1% to Rs 73.9 cr

Textiles firm Trident Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.1 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 73.89 crore for the first quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 91.34 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trident.

However, its revenue from operations increased 16.66 per cent to Rs 1,742.71 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,493.71 crore a year ago.

The total expenses in the June quarter rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 1,655.59 crore.