Unity Small Finance Bank Q2: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 187 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Unity Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 187 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 640 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 361 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in a statement.

Its net interest income grew to Rs 320 crore over Rs 232 crore in FY24.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank promoted by Centrum Group stood at 29 per cent, it added.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

