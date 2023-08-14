Home / Companies / Results / Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income

Vikas Lifecare Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 13.31 cr on back of higher income

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company's total income increased to Rs 106.30 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 88.87 crore in the year-ago quarter | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Recycling player Vikas Lifecare has posted a manifold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 13.31 crore during the June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company's total income increased to Rs 106.30 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 88.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 91.77 crore, as against Rs 86.71 crore a year ago.

Last month, Vikas Lifecare announced its plans of foraying into manufacturing of smart meters in a 49:51 joint venture (JV) with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

As part of the agreement, a manufacturing unit will be set at an initial investment of Rs 110 crore to manufacture smart meters.

Vikas Lifecare recycles plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial applications.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter

SPIC reports decline in Q1 PAT at Rs 43.97 cr due to global energy prices

Aurobindo Pharma profit increases 10% at Rs 571 cr in June quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports Rs 781 cr consolidated net income in June qtr

Crompton Greaves net profit falls 3.1% to Rs 122.03 cr in June quarter

Topics :Q1 resultsCompanies

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story