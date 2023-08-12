Home / Companies / Results / Aurobindo Pharma profit increases 10% at Rs 571 cr in June quarter

Aurobindo Pharma profit increases 10% at Rs 571 cr in June quarter

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,850.5 crore from Rs 6,236 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said its consolidated net profit increased 10 per cent to Rs 571 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, on account of robust sales across regions.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 520.5 crore in April-June 2022-23. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,850.5 crore from Rs 6,236 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

With the product pipeline continuing to advance, and execution of growth drivers proceeding as planned, the company is confident that its fundamental strengths position it to create an upward trajectory, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy said.

"Looking ahead, we are confident in executing our growth initiatives and creating long-term value for our shareholders," Reddy said.

Topics :Aurobindo PharmaQ1 resultscompany

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Next Story