Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7,840 cr, revenue up by 2.3%

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter.

VIL's average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company during the June quarter increased to Rs 139 from Rs 128 a year ago.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

