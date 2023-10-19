Home / Companies / Results / Voltas Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 36 cr, income increases to Rs 2,364 cr

Voltas Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 36 cr, income increases to Rs 2,364 cr

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 839.30 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The funds would be utilised for the capital expenditure for its new manufacturing plants at Chennai and Waghodia in Gujarat, it added Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Air conditioner maker Voltas on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 6 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Its total income increased to Rs 2,364 crore for the second quarter against Rs 1,833 crore in the year-ago period, Voltas Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The funds would be utilised for the capital expenditure for its new manufacturing plants at Chennai and Waghodia in Gujarat, it added.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 839.30 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

